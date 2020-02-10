BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $84.13 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

