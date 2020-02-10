QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,119,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,541,000 after buying an additional 1,173,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 148.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after buying an additional 4,808,694 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth $14,527,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QEP. Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

QEP opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $706.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.22. QEP Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

