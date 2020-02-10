BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

COO opened at $348.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.84 and its 200 day moving average is $316.25. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $271.23 and a 12-month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.