Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tronox by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. Tronox Ltd has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

