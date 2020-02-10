Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stake Lessened by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,627 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 818.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.19 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

