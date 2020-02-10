Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce $74.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $76.70 million. Crispr Therapeutics posted sales of $120,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61,958.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year sales of $287.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.57 million to $289.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.04 million, with estimates ranging from $2.03 million to $58.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crispr Therapeutics.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.95.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,366,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.74 and a beta of 3.25.
Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.
