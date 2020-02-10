Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce $74.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $76.70 million. Crispr Therapeutics posted sales of $120,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61,958.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year sales of $287.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.57 million to $289.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.04 million, with estimates ranging from $2.03 million to $58.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crispr Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.95.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $465,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $3,230,760. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,366,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.74 and a beta of 3.25.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

