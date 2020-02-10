Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

OMC opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.