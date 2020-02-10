BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires New Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEX opened at $5.21 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

