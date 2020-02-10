BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,126 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 84.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $291.58 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $190.63 and a one year high of $294.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

