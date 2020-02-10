BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 15,878 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.78. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

