AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AZZ by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the second quarter valued at $318,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $42.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. AZZ Inc has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on AZZ. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.