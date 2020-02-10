BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Clorox by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $166.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.09. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

