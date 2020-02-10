General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its position in General Mills by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $51.90 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.