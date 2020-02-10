BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $572.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $410.35 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

