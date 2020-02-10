BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 6,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 168,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 341,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

