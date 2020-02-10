Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $280.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

