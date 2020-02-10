Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,032 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,032 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average of $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $185.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.