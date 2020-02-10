Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,000 BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338,821 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock Income Trust news, insider Murray Ian 4,285,714 shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.15 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

