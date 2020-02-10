Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $121,000 in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000.

Get Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd alerts:

Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $5.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

About Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.