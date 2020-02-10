Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $129,000 in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AEGON by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 189,857 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 54.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 170.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

AEGON stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. AEGON has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEGON (NYSE:AEG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Stock Position Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Stock Position Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 19,311 Shares of Home Depot Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 19,311 Shares of Home Depot Inc
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co
Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co.
Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co.
Beddow Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc
Beddow Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc
Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated
Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report