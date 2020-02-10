Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $129,000 in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AEGON by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 189,857 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 54.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 170.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

AEGON stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. AEGON has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

