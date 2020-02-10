Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,479.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,416.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,286.83. The company has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.