155,436 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,766.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

