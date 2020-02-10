Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $262,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 378,227 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,763,000 after purchasing an additional 418,164 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,333,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,822,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $253,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $57.70 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

