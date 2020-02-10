Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $241,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $203,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Tesla by 9.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $748.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tesla from $553.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

