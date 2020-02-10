Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 2,700 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $175.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.19 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.