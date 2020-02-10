Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $395,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.