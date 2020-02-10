Aspex Management HK Ltd Buys Shares of 1,220,301 Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,220,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,224,000. Canada Goose comprises 8.0% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NYSE GOOS opened at $31.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

