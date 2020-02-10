Arizona State Retirement System Sells 26,616 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,616 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUPN. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 495,414 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

