Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report sales of $30.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.52 million to $31.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $26.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $125.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.70 million to $128.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.72 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $135.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMNB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

