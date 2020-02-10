Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 238,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72.

