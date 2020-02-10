3,336 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 0.4% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $144.04 and a 1 year high of $180.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

