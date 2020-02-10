Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $25.38 Million Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,350,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,377,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 21.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 21,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $15.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

