Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of CL opened at $76.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

