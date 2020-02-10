Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,887.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,813.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

