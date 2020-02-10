Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 175,950 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 16.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

