Aspex Management HK Ltd Purchases New Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,823,151 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,000. SEA comprises about 13.3% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 0.56% of SEA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $46.20 on Monday. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $47.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The company had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

