18,999 Shares in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. WP Carey makes up approximately 0.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WP Carey by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 84,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $84.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.038 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

