Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

