AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.9% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T opened at $38.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $280.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.