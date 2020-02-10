Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $780,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

