Aspex Management HK Ltd Buys New Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 899,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,674,000. GSX Techedu makes up about 3.6% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,158,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $39.92 on Monday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

