Aspex Management HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,376,242 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,376,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,006,000. LexinFintech comprises about 6.0% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 1.35% of LexinFintech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $144,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.99.

Shares of LX opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.02 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

