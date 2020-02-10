Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $139,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,517.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALEX opened at $21.51 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

