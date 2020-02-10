Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,569 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Ferro worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,963 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 757,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 523,047 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,697,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 524,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOE. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

FOE opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.16. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

