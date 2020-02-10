Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE GCP opened at $23.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.