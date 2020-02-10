Arizona State Retirement System Has $826,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,453 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,170,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 79,084 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 780,838 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 136,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 160,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 382.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 122,986 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.98.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

