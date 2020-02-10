Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Livent worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Livent by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Livent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. Livent Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.