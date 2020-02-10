Arizona State Retirement System Has $836,000 Holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,402 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in James River Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $584,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in James River Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in James River Group by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

JRVR opened at $43.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.