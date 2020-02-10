Arizona State Retirement System Sells 25,395 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE TGI opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.84. Triumph Group Inc has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $29.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

