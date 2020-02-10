American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,766 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

General Electric stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

